Payescape is Excited to Announce HRescape; a New Secure, Intuitive Human Resources Software to Simplify HR Administration

Payescape is excited to announce the launch of HRescape, a new easy-to-use Human Resources software that will dramatically reduce the time staff spend on HR administration and tasks. HRescape is safe and secure, so employee data is never at risk.

HRescape software features all of the tools your business needs to easily and effectively manage HR and reduce the internal time your staff spends on administration tasks. "HRescape is helping HR departments with the challenges of GDPR compliance, employee data and tracking holidays," said Adrian Geffert, Sales Director. "With HRescape you can also manage performance reviews and health and safety information."

HRescape gives organizations transparency, which has proven to dramatically increase engagement among employees. HRescape also offers access to a support team when questions come up.

From online payroll management and time and attendance solutions, to the HR software HRescape, Payescape offers a full suite of business software to simplify operations. Payescape solutions reduce administration time for day to day tasks so your core team can focus on more important initiatives to grow business. For more information, visit the Payescape website: https://www.payescape.com

Payescape is one of the UK's fastest growing payroll providers combining superior web-based technology with world-class customer service. Their revolutionary payroll/HR solutions enable companies to focus on core strengths while their CIPP-trained staff offer a complete back office solution, processing payroll, time and attendance, and HR administration hassle free.



