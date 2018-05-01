

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a significant shareholder of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) with beneficial ownership of about 3.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, said that it has released a detailed presentation outlining the opportunity to create meaningful value at Newell. With a renewed focus on operations and improving EBITDA, Starboard believes Newell can increase annual profitability by almost $1 billion, and in turn, substantially increase the stock price.



Based on operational improvement plan, 2019 EBITDA would increase to about $3.1 billion (with Working Capital ultimately decreasing by about $800 million to $1.1 billion), resulting in a significantly higher value for Newell.



Starboard believes that Newell owns many valuable assets - and should evaluate strategic alternatives for them - but the strategic review must be comprehensive and weigh ALL options to determine what is best for long-term shareholder value creation.



Starboard said that Newell should look to sell brands and businesses only if they can receive a high after-tax multiple such that the sale is value accretive.



Starboard noted that Newell's EBITDA margins are significantly below management's targets and best-in-class peers, despite its product portfolio consisting of valuable brands in large, growing, and unconsolidated global categories.



