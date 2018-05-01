

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has criticized comedian Michelle Wolf over her performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which the President boycotted for the second consecutive year.



Wolf's jokes about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, abortion, the financial crisis, and the press sparked both praise and condemnation.



Commenting on Sanders' appearance at Saturday's annual function, Wolf compared her to the matronly disciplinarian Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale.



Trump said that the White House Correspondents' Dinner was a total disaster and an embarrassment to the country.



'The White House Correspondents' Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy 'comedian' totally bombed (couldn't even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over,' he said on Twitter.



'FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night,' according to Trump.



White House Correspondents' Association expressed regret at the divisiveness of the after-dinner act by Wolf.



But the former Daily Show correspondent said she has no regrets about her performance.



Association President Margaret Talev addressed the organization's annual dinner on the need for a free and fair press in the U.S. and around the world.



'We reject efforts by anyone, especially our elected leaders, to paint journalism as un-American, to undermine trust between reporter and reader, or to cast doubt on the relevance of facts and truth in the modern age. An attack on any journalist is an attack on us all,' she said.



