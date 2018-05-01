

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Director Declaration LEI: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06 1 May 2018



Further to the Company's announcement on 30 April 2018 that Gill Nott has been appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, the Company makes the following disclosures in respect of this appointment



Details of directorships of publicly quoted companies held by Gill Nott in the last five years are as follows: Current: Past: JP Morgan Russian Securities plc Baronsmead VCT 2 plc Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc Baronsmead VCT 3 plc Baronsmead VCT 5 plc (now in voluntary BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust wind up) plc Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Witan Pacific Investment Trust plc



In relation to this appointment, there is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R.



