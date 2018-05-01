

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.80 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $7.66 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $12.36 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $216.74 million from $184.72 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12.36 Mln. vs. $7.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $216.74 Mln vs. $184.72 Mln last year.



