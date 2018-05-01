Advanced cluster configuration capability provides customers with flexibility to create

Kubernetes clusters to meet specific use cases

Kublr, a comprehensive Kubernetes platform for the enterprise, unveiled today at KubeCon 2018 its advanced cluster configuration capability designed to provide customers with the flexibility to create Kubernetes clusters that meet specific use cases. The advanced cluster configuration capability is included in Kublr v1.9, with full Kubernetes v1.9 and above support, and being showcased at KubeCon 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Kublr Control Plane will now allow advanced users to take advantage of the full set of Kubernetes capabilities and extensibility features through the Kublr UI and create custom clusters. Use cases include GPU-enabled nodes for Data Science applications, hybrid clusters spanning data centers and clouds, custom Kubernetes tuning parameters, and meeting other advanced requirements.

"Kublr has already made the creation and operation of secure and scalable Kubernetes easy for the enterprise. But as use cases continue to evolve, we wanted to provide advanced users with the ability to leverage Kublr while fully utilizing Kubernetes extensibility and flexibility," explained Kublr CEO Slava Koltovich.

Users can customize the default configuration that Kublr provides while maintaining those preconfigured features they need, such as multi-factor security; built-in multi-cluster, centralized log collection and monitoring; backup and disaster recovery; audit; and automated configuration management across multiple environments.

"Built on top of upstream vanilla Kubernetes, Kublr gives you complete control over the deployment, scaling, monitoring, and management of your containerized applications. This update brings Kubernetes 1.9.6 and a new dashboard; improved backups in AWS with full cluster restoration, centralized monitoring, IAM (Identity Access Management), custom cluster specification and more," Koltovich continued.

Connect with Kublr at KubeCon 2018; visit us in the sponsor showcase! Kublr invites you to download the Kublr-in-a-Box demo to test drive Kublr and deploy real Kubernetes clusters on your machine. Kublr is also an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and passed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program in November 2017.

About Kublr

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Kublr's Kubernetes platform speeds the management of containerized applications on any infrastructure. Without tying users to a single cloud, PaaS, OS, or limiting technology stack, Kublr empowers enterprises to run and manage their applications wherever they want, disrupting the prevailing cloud and vendor lock-in. Built on an open platform with a pluggable architecture, Kublr provides built-in multi-factor enterprise security, configuration management, backup and disaster recovery, and logging and monitoring providing the reliability and flexibility large organizations need.

We are a proud contributor to the Kubernetes codebase, an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and completed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. Follow @Kublr and the Kublr blog to learn more about Kublr's enterprise-grade Kubernetes and on LinkedIn, Facebook and kublr.com.

