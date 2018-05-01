sprite-preloader
New Star Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure under Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure under Listing Rule 15.6.8

PR Newswire

London, May 1

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust plc announces that at 30 April 2018 it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest not more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds.

IssuerType of Holding
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PlcOrdinary Shares

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary


