New Star Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure under Listing Rule 15.6.8
PR Newswire
London, May 1
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Listing Rule 15.6.8
New Star Investment Trust plc announces that at 30 April 2018 it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest not more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds.
|Issuer
|Type of Holding
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc
|Ordinary Shares
Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary