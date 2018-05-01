Pfizer reaffirmed all parts of its 2018 financial guidance as it reported on its first quarter on Tuesday, with revenues for the three months rising 1% to $12.91bn. The US-based maker of Viagra erectile dysfunction pills said its reported net income was ahead 14% to $3.56bn, with reported diluted earnings per share ahead 15% at 59 US cents. On an adjusted basis income was up 11% at $4.67bn, while diluted earnings per share were 12% higher at 77 cents. Breaking the revenue results down into its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...