Markets in Japan and Australia finished higher ona quiet Tuesday in Asia, with a number of other countries remaining closed for a public holiday, as the Reserve Bank of Australia stood pat on interest rates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.18% at 22,508.03, as the yen weakened 0.27% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.63. The broader Topix was down 0.17%, settling at 1,774.18. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for a holiday. Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...