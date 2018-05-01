Boeing has agreed to buy aerospace parts maker KLX Inc for $4.25bn including debt. The deal, which comprises an all-cash transaction for $63 a share and the assumption of around $1bn of net debt, will include KLX's aerospace solutions group and is conditional upon the divestment and separation of KLX's energy services group. Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services, said: "This acquisition is the next step in our services growth strategy, with a clear ...

