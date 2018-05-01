Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: TGC) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Taiga was created through a plan of arrangement and spun-off from Eagle Plains Resources on a one-for-two share basis to the shareholders of Eagle Plains.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_g995kfva/Taiga-Gold-Corp-CSETGC-New-Listing

Following the spinout transaction Eagle Plains holds approximately 19.9% of the total common shares of Taiga Gold.

Taiga owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining Inc., formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc. and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness.

Taiga's flagship property is named "Fisher", located 125 kilometres east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, which is currently being explored by SSR Mining under option from Taiga. SSR Mining is in the second year of a four-year option agreement and may earn up to an 80% interest in the 34,000-hectare property by completing $4 million in exploration expenditures and making $3.2 million in cash payments to Taiga. SSR Mining has commenced Phase 1 of an 18,000-metre drill campaign within Fisher property boundaries and currently has two drills in operation.

A second significant property is the approximately 4,700-hectare Chico Property, a highly prospective precious-metal exploration project. Exploration at the Chico Project is being funded by partner Aben Resources that plans to conduct a 1200 to 2000 metre drill program along with ground-based programs.

Taiga Gold is planning for exploration programs at its Orchid and Leland properties, including ground-based exploration programs and possible diamond drilling.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.taigagold.com, contact Mike Labach at 1-866-486-8673 or email info@taigagold.com.

