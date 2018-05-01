Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel "Ruler" Drives

Thermally-optimized All-Flash 1U Server and JBOF support 32 front loading hot-swap NVMe "Ruler" Form Factor for the Intel SSD DC P4500 to maximize datacenter storage density (TB per rack unit)

SAN JOSE, California, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced availability of a new look all-flash NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) 1U SuperServer and 1U JBOF (Just a Bunch Of Flash) that support 32 front loading hot-swap Intel "Ruler" form factor NVMe SSDs.

The new Intel SSD DC P4500 in the "Ruler" form factor, which looks like a 12-inch ruler, is thermally optimized to require up to 55% less airflow than a traditional 2.5-inch U.2 SSD. The Intel SSD DC P4500 Series in the "ruler" form factor supports cloud storage and software-defined infrastructures and allows for scaling higher capacity per SSD and fitting more SSDs per server to deliver increased storage density (TB per rack unit).

Leveraging the new "ruler" form factor, Supermicro's new 1U NVMe systems provide a more thermally optimized high-density, high-performance all-flash storage solution compared to previous all-flash storage technologies. Optimized for storage density, these systems support front hot-swap accessibility to 32 "ruler" drives for up to 256TB of fast low-latency NVMe storage in 1U.

"Our new all-flash 32 hot-swap 'Ruler' drives in a high-density 1U system design is the latest example of how Supermicro continues to lead the way for NVMe technology," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With more than triple the all-flash storage density of previous 1U solutions, this Supermicro system will take us to Petabyte scale in a single 1U system in the near future. This new JBOF supports flexible configurations with up to twelve hosts or head nodes and extremely high data transfer throughput up to 64GB per second."

The new 1U all-NVMe Storage Server and JBOF disaggregate storage into shared pools that are rapidly becoming the preferred hardware infrastructure for demanding Big Data analytics applications such as autonomous driving and real-time financial fraud detection. Up to 12 hosts can be directly connected to the 1U pooled NVMe storage. Alternatively, for customers who want to deploy an NVMe over Fabric (NVMeoF) solution, hundreds of hosts can be connected to the pooled high-performance NVMe storage over Ethernet. Supermicro 1U all-NVMe Storage Servers and JBOF solutions help maximize high-performance storage resource utilization and reduce the datacenter footprint resulting in lower TCO.

Supermicro's new all-flash 32 drive NVMe 1U system supports not only the "Ruler" form factor Intel SSDs, but also standard U.2 SSDs to offer customers greater storage flexibility. This 1U system will support a half petabyte of NVMe storage capacity this year and a full petabyte early next year using the EDSFF standard. The system comes standard with redundant hot-swap cooling fans and power supplies along with tool-less drive trays for increased serviceability and redundancy. For accessibility, the solution supports remote system on/off and system management as well as remote power cycling for each individual drive. For more information on this new JBOF, please go to:

This innovative high-end all-flash 1U system is the newest addition to Supermicro's extensive portfolio of industry leading storage servers and JBOD product lines. With 2U, 3U and 4U offerings that include all-flash NVMe, Simply Double, double-sided and top-loading options with SAS3 RAID or HBA controllers, Supermicro provides the industry's broadest selection of storage products to meet today's stringent customer requirements.

