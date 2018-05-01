

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing sector output rebounded from March's weather-related slowdown, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Investec factory Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 55.3 in April from a 12-month low of 54.1 in March.



A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Business conditions have strengthened in each of the past 59 months.



After production lines had been impacted by snow disruption in March, the rate of expansion in manufacturing output picked up markedly in April.



On a less positive note, the rate of expansion in new orders eased for the fourth month running. Moreover, the rate of job creation eased further from December's record but remained sharp.



Meanwhile, both input costs and output prices climbed at sharper rates at the start of the second quarter.



