

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported April sales of 184,149 vehicles, a 5 percent increase compared with sales in April 2017 of 176,176 vehicles. Fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Retail sales came in at 143,995 vehicles, down 1 percent.



The company said the overall sales were pushed by the Jeep brand which reported record sales for April. The Jeep brand total sales were 82,641 vehicles, up 20 percent from prior year. Jeep Compass sales more than tripled to 11,521 vehicles.



The Chrysler brand total sales fell 18 percent in April to 14,189 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. Sales of Fiat vehicles declined 45 percent to 1,404 vehicles. Dodge brand total sales rose 4 percent to 40,994. Ram Truck brand sales declined 9 percent to 43,074 vehicles.



