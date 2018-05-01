Named "Best Boutique Prime Broker" in only its second year of operation in Europe

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that its prime brokerage division, Cowen Prime Services, has been voted "Best Boutique Prime Broker" at the 2018 HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards. The Hedge Fund Services' Awards honor providers of services and solutions to the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, customer service and performance over the past 12 months.

Kevin LoPrimo, Managing Director and Head, International Prime Brokerage said, "We are honored to have been named Best Boutique Prime Broker by HFM at its European Hedge Fund Services Awards, and our team is particularly gratified as we've earned this accolade in fewer than eighteen months of our official launch in Europe. We believe the award reflects the strong foundation built over many years in our US prime brokerage operation, the breadth and depth of the firm's comprehensive offerings and the efforts of our global team to provide innovative and responsive solutions to our clients."

Jack Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head, Prime Services said, "We couldn't be more proud of the entire team in our UK operation. Our efforts in the US have been recognized by HFM with this similar award for five consecutive years, but earning it in Europe so soon after our launch is particularly gratifying. The hedge fund industry is constantly evolving and Cowen takes a great deal of pride in the fact that we have been able to enhance our global prime brokerage effort to help our clients achieve success."

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head, Prime Services said, "From conception less than two years ago, the team has led us through a successful launch and created a rapidly growing business. Perhaps most importantly, their efforts have allowed us to establish the Cowen brand as a credible alternative to the more established prime brokers in Europe. We look forward to expanding our reach and bringing Cowen's solutions to a broader audience. As a result of our success in Europe, Cowen plans to launch an Asian prime brokerage later this year."

About Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC offers a comprehensive suite of brokerage and related services that provide investment managers with solutions that are customizable and scalable. The firm was built by former investment managers to serve hedge fund managers, managed account platforms, institutional investors, family offices, and registered investment advisors with turn-key solutions designed to unburden our clients of their operating responsibilities and allow them to focus on their core competencies investing. Our offering features US prime brokerage, international prime brokerage, electronic and high-touch execution, a full outsourced trading solution, commission management, financing and stock loan, middle and back office support, pre and post trade compliance, capital introduction, new launch consulting, and portfolio and risk analytics. Cowen Prime Services was formed in 2015 following Cowen's acquisition of Concept Capital Markets, LLC. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services' solutions are offered internationally through the firm's UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management through its two business segments: Cowen Investment Management and its affiliates make up the Company's investment management segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company's investment bank segment. Cowen Investment Management provides investment management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen's proprietary capital. Cowen and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. To download Cowen's investor relations app, which offers access to SEC filings, news releases, webcasts and presentations, please visit the App Store for iPhone and iPad or Google Play for Android mobile devices.

