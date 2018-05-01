

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith plc (SMDS.L), in its pre-close trading update for the year ended April 30, said Tuesday that its business continues to perform in line with expectations.



The company said the industry and business trends were consistent with the trading update of March 7. Volume growth has remained strong.



Recovery of increased paper prices, which have risen throughout the year, has continued as expected and the company expects return on sales to be in line with the prior year.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We are very pleased with the performance in the year, in particular in the step-up in volumes that we have delivered, and in the successful integration, customer reaction and volume growth within Interstate....This approach, together with momentum in our business and opportunities to further strengthen our customer offering, gives us confidence in the future.'



The company plans to publish full-year results on June 28.



