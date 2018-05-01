

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that U.S. Sales for the month of April 2018 declined 4.7% to 204,651 vehicles from 214,695 vehicles in the same month last year.



Car sales for the month declined 15% year-over-year to 42,373 units from 49,857 units, while truck sales slightly increased 0.9% to 92,338 units, but, SUVs sales decreased 4.6% to 69,940 units as compared to a year earlier.



Ford's overall transaction prices were almost $4,000 higher than the industry average, at $36,300 per vehicle, while retail sales declined 2.6 percent.



Fleet performance was down 8.6 percent due to order timing, with sales of 67,602 vehicles.



Retail sales of Lincoln Navigator soared in April, with the all-new SUV up 135.0 percent; customer orders continue to exceed supply, with overall average transaction prices up $26,300 over year-ago levels.



