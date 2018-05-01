

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc. (JLT.L) said it anticipates delivering organic revenue growth in line with historical rates and achieving further financial progress.



Jardine Lloyd published its Trading Statement, covering the period from 1 January 2018 through 30 April 2018. The US Specialty business remained on track to achieve continued revenue growth, whilst further reducing net investment losses.



In the Global Reinsurance, The good performances seen in 2017 in Europe and North America have continued into 2018, the company said.



The company noted that its global EB business traded well in the period, with the Asia region returning to growth, and the UK business maintaining the momentum seen in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX