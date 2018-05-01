

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a UK water and waste water company, announced Tuesday the sale of land located about five miles east of Nottingham, between Netherfield and Stoke Bardolph. The group said it is selling the land to Persimmon Homes, through its property subsidiary, Midlands Land Portfolio Limited.



This development is expected to build 830 new homes as well as new leisure areas, which includes play pitches, allotments and children's play areas, among various other things, bringing people and jobs into the area.



The sale values the land at 21.8 million pounds. The payments will be made in cash and phased over the life of the project with 2.3 million pounds payable now and the remainder phased evenly over 5 further yearly payments of 3.9 million pounds each ending on April 30, 2023.



