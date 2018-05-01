

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 1.2057 against the euro and 109.46 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.2084 and 109.24, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.3742 against the pound and a session's high of 0.9921 against the franc, reversing from its early lows of 1.3773 and 0.9900, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 1.2838 against the loonie, from a low of 1.2821 hit at 12:30 am ET.



The greenback strengthened to a 4-1/2-month high of 0.7524 against the aussie and more than a 4-month high of 0.7026 against the kiwi, off its early lows of 0.7547 and 0.7041, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.19 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the pound, 1.01 against the franc, 1.30 against the loonie, 0.74 against the aussie and 0.69 against the kiwi.



