WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 30-April-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,478,670.11 11.981
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,646,557.94 16.6388
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,574,363.87 20.7206
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,236,041.62 19.236
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 30/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,825,651.30 11.0965
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9875000 USD 110,060,837.03 11.1454
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,236,358.19 13.4682
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 448,397.34 14.9416
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 573,859.18 16.9766
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,594,956.67 17.1914
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,898,958.64 11.4456
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 55,853,487.94 17.909
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 50,700,927.46 19.8301
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 57,670,850.74 18.1078
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,892,584.92 15.3629
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 30/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,065,427.11 15.6363
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 12,863,259.50 17.0106
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 876,804.38 19.1092
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,166,822.27 16.9643
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,983,266.81 10.8309
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 301,561.78 19.0428
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,157,366.42 20.3525
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,537,394.21 20.8537
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 30/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,880,449.41 18.8882
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,202,453.65 18.8874
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,233,256.93 13.738
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,317,966.68 19.7217
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,946,927.26 16.9454
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,053,635.27 11.4217
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,590,366.82 20.6888
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,955,119.43 17.0151
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,947,522.59 18.3514
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,729,663.16 5.6306
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,453,075.12 18.5406
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 392,629.22 15.8491
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,273,591.47 14.1461
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 498,920.91 17.9824
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 48,889.18 20.5417
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,930,035.55 21.0005
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,888,422.93 19.8283
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R11
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX