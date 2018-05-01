

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in April but the growth rate remained solid, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The NEVI factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 60.7 in April from 61.5 in March. Any figure greater than 50.0 indicates overall improvement of the sector.



Business conditions have improved continuously since July 2013.



New orders rose further in April, extending the current sequence of growth to 26 months. Production has risen continuously for five years, but the rate of expansion slowed to a nine-month low.



At the same time, the rate of manufacturing employment growth eased further from the record pace logged in the first two months of 2018.



Inflationary pressures remained strong in April. Input price inflation slowed to a seven-month low but remained among the strongest over the past seven years. Meanwhile, output prices rose at the fourth-fastest rate since June 2011.



