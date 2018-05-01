

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amid thin volumes, the Australian and Japanese markets edged higher on Tuesday. Activity was largely stock specific with investors tracking earnings reports and other corporate news for direction.



Markets in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and India were closed for Labor Day holiday.



The overnight positive close on Wall Street and reports that the U.S. Government would not impose hefty tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium products from some countries aided sentiment.



The Australian market ended modestly higher, with its benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.55 percent to a new one-month high.



Loof Holding, Syrah Resources, IPH and Wisetech Global ended stronger by 4 to 5 percent. TPG Telecom, Healthscope, IRESS and BT Investment Management gained 2 to 3 percent.



Ramsay Healthcare declined by about 4.4 percent and Independence Group shares ended 4.6 percent down, while Graincorp shed 5.6 percent.



The Japanese market too ended on a positive note today. After an extended weekend (the market was closed for a holiday on Monday), volume of business was thin.



With the market to remain closed on Thursday and Friday this week for national holidays, investors largely refrained from making significant moves.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up by about 0.2 percent.



The benchmark's gains were due largely to Fancu Corp and Fast Retailing, which gained 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Hitachi ended more than 6 percent up, on encouraging operating profit forecast for the current financial year.



Shares of Sony Corp plunged sharply after the company lowered its operating profit forecast for the year through March. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial declined 3 percent.



