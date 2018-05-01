Four Top Tier European Exchanges Added to Platform in 2018

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, is pleased to announce the completion of its European colocation infrastructure build out with low latency connectivity now available to the Bolsa de Madrid exchange, the fourth new top tier colocation venue on the Options platform this year.

Operated by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), Bolsa de Madrid is the largest stock exchange in Spain. Options' clients can avail of fully managed hosting services and low latency direct connectivity to BME's trading platform and market data directly at source.

This latest addition completes the European phase of Options' global colocation expansion, complementing recent new venues at Zurich, Milan and Nasdaq Stockholm. The footprint expansion will continue across two further continents throughout 2018, with new managed colocation facilities in progress at key trading hubs in South Africa (Johannesburg), South Korea (Seoul) and Singapore.

Options' Global Head of Account Management, Stephen Morrow,commented, "We started the year with an aggressive roadmap: to build out our colocation infrastructure and extend the breadth of markets available on our platform within a six month timeframe. We are delighted to complete this European portion ahead of schedule. As clients seek to trade in new markets, they look to Options for the most extensive in-region managed connectivity in the industry."

The Options Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 20 colocation sites worldwide with connectivity to 400+ market data feeds and order entry access, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

