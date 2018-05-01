Under Armour announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March on Tuesday, with revenue up 6 % at $1.2bn, or ahead 4% on a currency-neutral basis. The US-based fitness products maker said revenue to wholesale customers increased 1% to $779m, and direct-to-consumer revenue was up 17% to $352m. It said the direct-to-consumer business represented 30% of global revenue in the quarter. North America revenue was relatively flat, falling 1% on currency-neutral basis, while the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...