

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ordered a restaurant in downtown Toronto to pay $10,000 as compensation to a black customer for racially discriminating against him and his friends.



On May 3, 2014, Emile Wickham and his three friends went to the Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant in downtown Toronto to celebrate his 28th birthday. The restaurant is an eat-in, sit down restaurant where patrons are served by wait staff, who are all East Asian.



However, Wickham and his friends, the only black patrons in the restaurant, were directed by the server to pay for their food in advance of receiving their meals. They were also the only patrons that were required to do so at the time.



When Wickham and his friends asked the server whether this was necessary, he said it was the restaurant's policy. Soon after the group pre-paid, they had one of the restaurant's staff members take a picture of the group on a cell phone.



Despite making the payment for the food, Wickham was not comfortable with having to pre-pay for his meal. So he asked the patrons at other tables if they had to pre-pay for their meals, but no one else Wickham spoke with was asked to pre-pay.



When Wickham and his friends asked the waiter why they were the only people asked to pre-pay for their meals, the waiter did not offer any explanation and asked whether the group wanted their money back.



One of the supervisory staff at the restaurant also did not offer any sort of substantive rebuttal to the group's concerns. He too asked if the group wished to receive a refund.



Wickham was born in Trinidad and Tobago, but immigrated to Canada eleven years ago. He said that the incident had a profound impact on him.



Wickham noted that while a business can make a lot of money off Black people, how they treat those people is a different story.



Adjudicator Esi Codjoe said in her ruling that the Tribunal has ordered the restaurant to pay $10,000 as compensation to Wickham for his Code rights infringements and for the injury to his dignity, feelings and self-respect.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX