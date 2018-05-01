

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC (the 'Company')



1 May 2018



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:



The capital of the Company consists of 108,805,735 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each with voting rights as at 30 April 2018.



The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 108,805,735 (the 'Figure').



The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



