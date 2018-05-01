

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create an additional 2,000 technology jobs in fields including machine learning, speech science, cloud computing, and robotics engineering. Together with its customer fulfillment facilities, Amazon has created more than 3,500 jobs in Massachusetts and since 2011 invested over $400 million in the state.



Amazon said it will be expanding into 430,000 square feet in WS Development's Seaport project - a 7.6 million square feet development transforming the waterfront of Boston - and plans to open the doors of its new office in 2021. This will allow the company to double its tech workforce in the Boston metropolitan area. The construction of this new facility is expected to generate additional funding for job training programs in Boston.



