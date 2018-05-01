The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 May 2018.



ISIN: DK0060854669 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 22,350,000 shares (DKK 22,350,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 538,000 shares (DKK 538,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 21,812,000 shares (DKK 21,812,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RILBA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3292 ---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677209