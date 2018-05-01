California has set a new record for peak output of utility-scale solar at more than 10.5 GW, as well as for renewable energy overall. However, the state's grid operator is still curtailing solar and wind while hydro and the last nuclear plant run full-steam. California blew through a series of peak solar and renewable energy generation records last week, showing not only the increasing potential of the state to run on renewable energy, but also the work remaining to be done. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), utility-scale solar generation reached 10,521 MW on Thursday ...

