Asper Investment Management bolsters its team

1 May 2018

London-based Asper Investment Management (http://asper-im.com/) (Asper), the spin-out of HgCapital's renewable energy infrastructure business which completed last December, has announced three new hires into its London-based team.

Asper brings in Alejandro Algora as Portfolio Manager. Alejandro was previously part of the Asset Planning & Analysis team at Diamond Generating Europe, the power holding subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation. Previously he held roles in business development, project management and engineering at Abengoa Solar in Europe and North America. Alejandro will take over the day to day financial and technical supervision of the portfolio of assets managed by Asper, comprising 4 platforms with over 100 sustainable power and heating plants across the development, construction and operational stages. Alejandro holds an MS in Industrial Engineering from University Carlos III from Madrid and an MBA from Arizona State University.

Adam Ben-Hamo also joins as an Investment Analyst. He is returning to the Asper team, having completed internships in 2016 and 2018. Adam will focus on research and strategic and quantitative analysis. Adam holds a First class BSc and MSc in Physics from University College London, where his focus was on high energy particle theory.

Annie Hooper completes Asper's third hire since its spin out from HgCapital. Annie joins the Asper team as a Legal and Administration Assistant after having worked at HgCapital for 7 years.

Furthermore, Asper has appointed Alison Hampton as an independent member of the Risk & Compliance Committee at Asper Investment Management. Alison, a former partner at Hogan Lovells and a consultant at Weil Gotshal, was HgCapital's General Counsel. She also led HgCapital's responsible investment initiative until June 2017 and sits on the BVCA's Responsible Investment Advisory Board.

About Asper: Asper is an independent manager of private infrastructure focused on the European sustainable heat and power sectors. It was created in December 2017 with the spin-out of HgCapital's entire renewable energy team and two dedicated funds totalling €845m commitments. Its strategy is based on combining private-equity and infrastructure techniques to build platforms of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver above-market returns. Last year it completed the largest exit of Irish onshore wind assets to an Asian consortium and it completed a sale of a 337MW wind farm in Sweden to a large European pension fund.

For more information:

www.asper-im.com (http://www.asper-im.com/)

info@asper-im.com

Asper_Logo_Small (http://hugin.info/174938/R/2189296/846998.jpg)



