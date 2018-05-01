Fortem Resources Inc. Has Been Made Aware of a News Release Dated April 27, 2018 from a New York Based Law Firm Purporting to Investigate "…potential wrongdoing…" of the Company and/or its Directors and Officers

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") has been made aware of a news release dated April 27, 2018 from a New York based law firm purporting to investigate "…potential wrongdoing…" of the Company and/or its directors and officers.

The Company is proud of its loyal and supportive shareholder base and management is committed to continuing its culture of fostering open communication between the Company and its shareholders. Management believes there is no merit to the implied activities that are being reviewed, and further encourages any shareholder who has any questions regarding the Company and its operations to call Michael Caetano, Chief Operating Officer, at (403) 241-8912 during business hours.

Management believes that this is a positive time for the Company. It has acquired a quality portfolio of oil and gas interests and now looks forward to consummating financing arrangements to further develop those properties. Michael Caetano, COO stated, "Through hard work and dedication, Fortem has come a long way and we look forward to continuing to provide a positive outcome for our shareholders."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

FORTEM RESOURCES INC.

"Michael Caetano"

Michael CaetanoChief Operating Officer

Phone: (403) 241-8912

Email: info@fortemresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to shareholder communications; the ability to raise capital and consummate financings; and the ability to develop its portfolio of properties. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the inability to raise sufficient funds for operations and property development as and when required and risks related to the business of the Company and the oil and gas industry in general. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

