

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avengers: Infinity War has smashed opening-weekend record at the US box office and globally.



Marvel's new superhero movie collected an estimated $640.9 million worldwide on its opening weekend, far ahead of the previous best of $541.9 million set by The Fate of the Furious in 2017.



And the movie hasn't opened in China yet.



At the US box office, the film earned an estimated total of $258.2 million since its release on Friday, almost $11 million more than what Star Wars: The Force Awakens collected at the opening-weekend of 2015.



Industry tracker Exhibitor Relations made the estimates, while official figures are expected to release later on Monday.



Infinity War delivered the best Sunday ever with $69.2 million, topping The Force Awakens ($60.6 million).



Exhibitor Relations compared it with another Hollywood blockbuster, Justice League, which totaled $657 million lifetime.



At the Domestic Box Office, Avengers is way ahead of its immediate competitors. The second best placed A Quiet Place collection is mere $10 million, followed by I Feel Pretty ($8 million), Rampage ($7 million) and Black Panther $4 million.



Six of the top 10 highest opening films are Marvel superhero movies, including Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3.



In the film in which Marvel superheroes unite to battle Thanos, Scarlett Johansson stars as Black Widow, and Robert Downey Jr stars as Iron Man.



