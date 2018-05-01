Unified Logic Announces Strategic Brand Revamp, Name Change, and Enhanced Capabilities in the Movere Platform

Unified Logic will now do business under the name of their marquee product, Movere

BELLEVUE, Washington, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Logic announced today that they have launched a strategic overhaul of their brand. The largest change is that the Unified Logic name has officially aligned to its marquee solution, Movere. Movere, a SaaS platform originally brought to market by Unified Logic, has seen a 30% YoY increase in annual revenue since 2016. Movere is designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for mid-size and enterprise businesses. As a result, the organization has opted to simplify its brand and messaging to be synonymous with the solution responsible for catapulting their success: Movere.

With this announcement, Movere has also revamped their website, launched a new brand visual identity, updated their messaging, and updated their logo. These brand changes help personify the data, intelligence, and powerful insights Movere delivers to customers through its interactive and cleverly-designed interface. Movere is a necessary tool for IT departments who wish to have visibility and control over their complete IT environment. The new brand and messaging more accurately reflects the intelligence and intuitive capabilities of the Movere platform.

The Movere platform now addresses specific stages in a customer's digital transformation journey:

Movere Discovery: within hours, understand what infrastructure and applications you have, where you have it, how it's being used, by whom and when.

Movere Cloud Readiness: plan your migration journey wisely based on actual resource and consumption use, not on your current on-premises footprint.

Movere Optimization: Movere's Actual Resource Consumption data provides rich and detailed resource consumption information enabling you to optimize your environments and software licenses for maximum efficiency.

Movere Datacenter Transformation: understand what needs to be modernized, consolidated, or rationalized across all hardware and devices, and if environments are prime for cloud migration.

Movere Security: identify security gaps and GDPR risks with the insight, traceability and trackability of how your environment is being used, by whom and when - regardless of platform, application or geography.

Movere CEO, Kristin Ireland, says, "Movere has evolved over the last few years into a powerful platform that brings business intelligence via a 'single pane-of-glass' to organizations. What has typically required multiple disparate systems and users, can now be viewed and understood easily via a single platform. Movere has seen huge growth and adoption, and we're working with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies to help them in their cloud journeys. We foresee continued growth and momentum as more and more organizations are looking to expedite their digital transformation initiatives."

2018 also marks the year Movere became the only SaaS digital transformation platform to achieve the prestigious SOC 2 certification. Movere's commitment to compliance and security has been a driving factor for their success with enterprise organizations, as proven by successful engagements with nearly 20% of US-based Fortune 500 organizations. This launch signifies Movere's position in the industry as a trusted and necessary solution, serving the largest organizations in the world as their go-to platform when planning for, and delivering on, digital transformation initiatives.

About Movere:

Movere is a SaaS platform that provides the intelligence you need to make smart decisions. Movere increases business intelligence by accurately presenting entire IT environments within a single day - providing enterprises with the confidence they need to have visibility and control of their environments as they grow, change and digitally transform, regardless of platform, application or geography.

