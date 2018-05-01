The investment will enable Concentra to accelerate its international expansion and support product development initiatives for its market-leading strategic human capital software solution

Joseph Schull, the former Head of Europe for international private equity firm Warburg Pincus, joins as co-investor and Chairman of the Board

Concentra Analytics, the creator of Software as a Service ("SaaS") data solutions used to visualise, model and track business operations, today announced the completion of a £41 million growth equity investment led by One Peak Partners, with participation from co-investors Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Joseph Schull, Connected Capital, as well as existing shareholder, City Securities. The investment will enable Concentra to extend its international footprint and increase investment in its SaaS solutions, providing its clients with a real-time, data-driven ability to analyse and re-engineer their operations. Concentra's flagship product, OrgVue, brings together organisational data held across different systems, making it possible for enterprises to understand, design and deliver more effective and efficient operating models.

Concentra's senior management team, led by CEO Rupert Morrison, has steered the company through a period of rapid growth, which has seen it grow OrgVue revenue at a 112% CAGR over the past four years. OrgVue has been adopted by many of the world's leading enterprises, including more than 25 FTSE100 and S&P100 companies, as well as leading global management consultancies to generate tens of millions in operating efficiencies. Concentra employs 170 people globally, with offices in London, Philadelphia, The Hague and opening in Hong Kong.

Rupert Morrison, CEO and Founder of Concentra, said, "This is a significant milestone in Concentra's history and the beginning of an exciting new era for the company. Enterprises across all industries are undergoing continuous transformation and are challenged to create more effective operating models and processes to deliver their strategic goals. The application of innovative technology to design, transform and operate the most effective organisation is at the heart of OrgVue's mission. We are delighted to partner up with world class investors, whose support will add immeasurable value to our growth efforts."

Humbert de Liedekerke, Managing Partner at One Peak Partners, said, "We have been impressed by Concentra's outstanding technology platform, its talented and entrepreneurial management team and their focus on meeting the most stringent requirements of the world's leading enterprises, as well as the company's reputation among clients for deep domain expertise and outstanding customer service. Rupert Morrison and his team have built a highly differentiated software and services business with clear breakout potential in a dynamic and rapidly growing global market. Our investment will help Concentra to further consolidate OrgVue's position as the global leader in strategic human capital software solutions."

Robert Bassman, Managing Principal at Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with Concentra to support its continued growth and market expansion. We have been impressed by the capital efficiency in which the Company and its founding team has bootstrapped the business to date. The prospect of adding growth capital to pursue this large market opportunity is an exciting one."

In conjunction with the closing of the investment, Joseph Schull, the former Head of Europe at Warburg Pincus, has joined the investor group alongside One Peak Partners and will become Chairman of the Board of Directors of Concentra.

About Concentra Analytics

Concentra Analytics was formed in 2008 to bring data science to management practice in a sustainable way. Concentra Analytics builds Software as a Service ("SaaS") data solutions that enable businesses to capture, manage and use data to analyse and transform their operations. A two- time winner at the Corporate Vision Technology Innovator Awards, in 2016 it was named the 'Most Innovative Business Analytics Company' and its flagship product, OrgVue, was awarded 'Best Strategic HR Product' as well as voted a 'Gartner Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management'. Alongside OrgVue, Concentra's other products include SupplyVue for holistic supply chain optimisation and DataPlus, an enterprise data warehouse automation platform. Concentra's analytics and domain experts also leverage best-in-class technologies to build data-driven solutions in functional operational reporting and customer analytics.

www.concentra.co.uk

About OrgVue

OrgVue is the leading Software as a Service ("SaaS") organisational transformation product used by business, finance and HR leaders worldwide to design and deliver more effective and efficient operating models. OrgVue digitally configures the organisation as a holistic system of people, work, competencies and objectives that align to strategy. As the data is managed digitally, and securely, it enables clients to continually adapt the organisation to respond effectively to today's changeable and challenging business environment.

www.orgvue.com

About One Peak Partners

One Peak is a specialist private equity firm investing in growth stage technology and tech-enabled companies. It provides growth capital to exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining industry leaders.

www.onepeakpartners.com

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital manages funds which target growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media and other high growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 190 companies leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley.

About Connected Capital

Connected Capital is an Amsterdam based growth capital investor focusing on European tech companies with differentiating B2B software. Connected Capital offers both capital and support in making strategic choices and realising accelerated international growth. Connected Capital has team of experienced professionals with a background in private equity and strategy consulting.

www.connectedcapital.nl

