Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 1
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/04/2018) of £66.1m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/04/2018) of £51.7m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/04/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|249.16p
|20750000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|244.44p
|Ordinary share price
|251.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.74%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.38p
|14200000
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.07%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 27/04/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.62
|2
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.12
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.10
|4
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.09
|5
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.06
|6
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|2.05
|7
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.03
|8
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|2.01
|9
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.98
|10
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.95
|11
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.93
|12
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.91
|13
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.83
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.79
|15
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.79
|16
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.76
|17
|DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary
|1.75
|18
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.69
|19
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.69
|20
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.61