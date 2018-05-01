

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported April 2018 sales of 192,348 vehicles, a decrease of 4.7 percent from April 2017 on a volume basis. With two less selling days in April 2018 compared to April 2017, sales were up 3.2 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted April sales of 170,706 units, down 5.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted April sales of 21,642 vehicles, down 2.1 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis.



