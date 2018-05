The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed by Mrs Jane Tufnell that Odyssean Investment Trust plc, a company where she was appointed as a Director on 21 December 2017, has today been listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

1 May 2018

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45