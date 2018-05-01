Growth in the US economy's manufacturing sector eased more than expected in April, according to data from the US Institute for Supply Management. The ISM's headline manufacturing index fell to 57.3 from 59.3 in March, missing expectations for s smaller drop to 58.3. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below signals contraction. The prices index rose to 79.3 in April from 78.1, hitting its highest level since April 2011, when it printed at 82.6. The new orders index came in at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...