Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.05.2018 | 17:22
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2018) of £66.19m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2018) of £51.79m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*249.61p20750000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 244.93p
Ordinary share price251.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.56%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share101.41p14200000
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.03%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 30/04/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.62
2Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.10
3Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.07
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.06
5StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.05
6Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.05
7BCA Marketplace Plc 1p2.04
8De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p2.03
9Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.01
10Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.93
11Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.87
12McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.87
13Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.84
14Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.80
15Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.78
16DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary1.74
17Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.72
18Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.69
19Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.68
20Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.63

