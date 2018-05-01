

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An American Airlines passenger has alleged that airline staff called police on her for 'flying while fat and black.'



Amber Phillips, 28, took to Twitter after the incident that also involved another passenger and occurred last Thursday on an American Airlines flight from Raleigh-Durham to Washington, D.C.



Phillips said that the white female passenger seated next to her on the plane felt 'uncomfortable' and asked her to 'move over' because their arms were touching.



'This white woman literally spent the entire 45 minute flight making an active scene because my arm was touching hers, loudly asking if I could 'move over' on a plane so small everyone's carry-on bags had to be valeted. It was awful!' Phillips tweeted.



Phillips said she decided to take a picture and video to document the entire incident. When the plane landed, the woman reportedly told the flight attendant that Phillips was harassing her.



According to Phillips, while she had boarded a shuttle bus after the flight deplaned, the woman lied that she was assaulted by Phillips and the white flight attendant called the cops to remove her from the shuttle bus.



The police officer told Phillips he was investigating the incident as an assault and asked both women a few questions. Both women were allowed to leave after police determined there was no wrongdoing.



American Airlines said in a statement that it called law enforcement upon landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at the request of a passenger.



In response to Phillips tweets, American Airlines said it wanted to make the world 'a smaller, more inclusive place.' The airline asked Phillips to message the company with more information as well as her contact information.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX