The "European Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European CLT market reached a value of around US$ 494 Million exhibiting a CAGR of around 16% during 2010-2017.

CLT represents an inexpensive, flexible and time-saving substitute to conventional construction materials such as concrete, steel and masonry. This is a result of the prefabrication of CLT according to the desired dimensions and shapes which reduces on-site waste as well as saves installation time.

Moreover, it represents an environment-friendly and sustainable building material as it is made of wood. CLT panels also help in reducing the amount of carbon dioxide present in the environment by trapping more than 1500 kg of CO2 per ton. The manufacturing and transportation of CLT produce lesser pollution as compared to the conventional building materials.

One of the major factors which has facilitated the demand for CLT in the European region is the green building movement which requires constructors to use sustainable and eco-friendly construction material. Amendments in the International Building Code 2015 allowing the use of CLT for large building has also helped in expanding the market. Enhanced marketing and increasing awareness about the advantages of CLT along with improved distribution channels represent some of the other growth inducing factors.

As a result, the European CLT market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 1.1 Billion by 2023.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Stora Enso, KLH, Binderholz, Mayr Melnhof and Hasslacher.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 European Cross Laminated Timber Industry

6 Performance of Countries

7 Market by Application

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process

10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11 Loans and Financial Assistance

12 Project Economics

13 Key Player Profiles

Stora Enso

KLH

Binderholz

Mayr Melnhof

Hasslacher

