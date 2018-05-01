

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social network giant Facebook is rolling out its 'downvote' option to more users, including in Australia and New Zealand.



In a statement to PCMag, Facebook confirmed it's currently 'running a test that introduces an upvote and downvote action for comments on large public Page posts.' The company started testing this a few weeks ago in New Zealand and expanded it to Australia.



'Public discussions are an important part of Facebook, and people have told us they want more ways to make sure those discussions are constructive - even when people might disagree with each other,' a Facebook spokesperson said in an email, according to PCMag report. 'Facebook is a place for free expression, but we also recognize that there should be a way for people tell us and each other which comments are most thoughtful and useful.'



In February, Facebook confirmed that it is testing a downvote button on a limited set of public Page post comment reels.



Facebook expects the downvote button to help users flag any inappropriate comment or videos, or posts. It will be a lightweight way for people to provide a signal to Facebook that a comment is inappropriate, uncivil, or misleading.



When clicked, the downvote button hides a comment, and gives users additional reporting options like 'Offensive', 'Misleading', and 'Off Topic'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX