Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018

NORWALK, Conn., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference at The Langham hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. EDT / 2:20 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website (http://investor.factset.com/investors/audiocasts/default.aspx). A replay will also be available for three months following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 88,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com (http://s.bl-1.com/h/DgvNKGx?url=http://insight.factset.com). Learn more at www.factset.com (http://s.bl-1.com/h/DgvNQgz?url=http://www.factset.com/) and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset (http://s.bl-1.com/h/DgvNV31?url=https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=XShO7IbdxhCAqZ73JazKvCWZHnpCMaQidd-ThMRy6p9vZ3yL0rofZlHFK8vIIPLq7ncnwUnhtemwRtQIedZz1N3X1Cj-KnkYHUFIsrpJdxc=).

FactSet
Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
857.265.7523
Rima.hyder@factset.com (mailto:Rima.hyder@factset.com)

Media Relations Contact:
Bruce Marcey
203.810.2514
Bruce.marcey@factset.com (mailto:Bruce.marcey@factset.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)