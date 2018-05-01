FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018

NORWALK, Conn., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference at The Langham hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. EDT / 2:20 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website (http://investor.factset.com/investors/audiocasts/default.aspx). A replay will also be available for three months following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 88,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com (http://s.bl-1.com/h/DgvNKGx?url=http://insight.factset.com). Learn more at www.factset.com (http://s.bl-1.com/h/DgvNQgz?url=http://www.factset.com/) and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset (http://s.bl-1.com/h/DgvNV31?url=https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=XShO7IbdxhCAqZ73JazKvCWZHnpCMaQidd-ThMRy6p9vZ3yL0rofZlHFK8vIIPLq7ncnwUnhtemwRtQIedZz1N3X1Cj-KnkYHUFIsrpJdxc=).

