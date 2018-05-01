Unequal Releases e-book for Families Entering the World of Kid's Soccer

Hey Parents! New to Youth Soccer?

GLEN MILLS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Unequal, a Philadelphia-based leading manufacturer of sports protective gear, is preparing for the 2018 youth soccer season by releasing their own e-book covering the ins and outs of what it takes to be a true "Soccer Parent." With over three million registered players in the United States, youth soccer is one of the most rapidly growing sports in the country, especially in the states of Texas, New Jersey and Michigan.

The e-book, full of fun and helpful illustrations, is now available for a free download on Unequal's website.

Tailored to parents of first-time soccer players, this new e-book has a catchy title, "So You're Going to be a Soccer Parent…Now What?" The e-book is designed to provide insight and direction in all aspects of youth soccer, with chapter topics such as:

How to interact with coaches, refs and fans at the game

The structure of youth soccer teams

What a youth soccer game looks like

The rules of youth soccer

Equipment for your soccer player

What happens after the game

Things parents should bring to each game

And more!

"The more moms and dads know about all of the dynamics of soccer practice and games, the richer and more fun the experience for their first-time player," said Executive Vice President Jim Caldwell. "This e-book is a unique way for parents to gain all the practical tools and information they need to make their little athlete's first season a great one."

Unequal is focused on protecting youth athletes in a variety of sports, so they can play safer and with more confidence on the field while parents enjoy greater peace of mind on the sidelines. Featured in the guide book are two of Unequal's best-selling products for soccer players, including the best-selling Halo® headgear.

With soccer being a contact sport, which happens to be the number one cause of concussions in female youth soccer players, the head is certainly as important as protecting the shins. The stylish, patented Unequal Halo looks just like a headband, is sleek and comfortable to wear, but contains military grade, TriDur® aramid fabric to effectively lower the risk of head injury from headers, falls, collisions and other accidents.

Unequal's HART ® Shirt safeguards against something parents never want to experience: sudden death from commotio cordis, the #2 killer in sports. Children between the ages of six and 18 often get hit in the chest by a soccer ball. That has been known to trigger commotio cordis in the past. Why risk it? The lightweight, breathable HART Shirt contains technology that was proven in a peer-reviewed, published Tufts clinical study, and signed off by the FDA, to be the first ever heart protection to greatly reduce the risk of commotio cordis. This is serious protective technology!

The youth of America are well into the 2018 soccer season. Parents need to take responsibility for their safety and be as informed as possible on sports protection. For more information on Unequal and its full line of protective gear, please visit www.unequal.com. To download your own copy of the Soccer e-book, please visit http://get.unequal.com/soccerparent.

About Unequal

Invented by company founder and CEO Rob Vito, Unequal is military-grade protection that has been modified for sport. With over 100 patents in the U.S. and abroad, Unequal is fortified with protective technology like no other. From the World Cup to the NFL to collegiate, high school and youth league players, Unequal protects.

Unequal's military-grade composites are built with TriDur, Accelleron, Airilon and optional ImpacShield. This ultralight, ultrathin athletic gear works differently than virtually every other traditional foam and plastic of equal weight and thickness on the market. It absorbs, disperses and dissipates impact energy away from the body to provide the ultimate in protection. Unequal does not compromise mobility and bolsters confidence, allowing athletes to play at a higher level.

