

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets were closed Tuesday for the May Day holiday. Trading volume was very thin for the markets that remained open for business. In addition to the holiday, traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve.



The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged Wednesday, but traders will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement for any clues to the outlook for future rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.08 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.01 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.09 percent.



The DAX of Germany, the CAC 40 of France and the SMI of Switzerland were all closed for the holiday. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.15 percent.



In London, BP rose 1.73 percent, after the company reported its best quarterly performance in almost four years, thanks to rising oil prices and increased production.



Online food order and delivery service company Just Eat jumped 4.08 percent, after reporting a 49 percent jump in net profit, thanks to strong order growth and a greater proportion of higher value delivery orders.



UK manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in 17 months in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.9 in April from 54.9 in March. The score was forecast to fall slightly to 54.8.



