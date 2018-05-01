WPP chairman Roberto Quarta has forked out £623,405 to up his stake in advertising titan as it embarks on a new era post the departure of long-time driving force Martin Sorrell. Quarta, WPP's chairman since June 2015, picked up a total of 10,000 WPP American Depositary Shares at a price of $85.8087 per share. This week the FTSE 100 group reported flat like-for-like revenues during the first quarter of 2018, beating estimates that forecast a more significant slump. WPP on Tuesday also acquired ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...