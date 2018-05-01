A packed Wednesday schedule includes trading updates from the likes of Next, Direct Line and StanChart, plus macro events including UK construction data, eurozone GDP, a US Fed policy meeting and Chinese manufacturing numbers. Clothes retailer Next's final results in March saw the company set out its central guidance on sales for +1% growth in full price brand sales, slightly better than it achieved during the past year. The current year's performance is expected to be weighted towards the first ...

