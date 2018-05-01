sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,642 Euro		+0,004
+0,05 %
WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,616
8,887
30.04.
8,712
8,763
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXT PLC
NEXT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXT PLC59,80-1,26 %
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC8,642+0,05 %