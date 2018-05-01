US construction spending unexpectedly fell in March, according to data released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. Spending fell 1.7% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $1.28bn, missing expectations for a 0.5% increase. On the year, spending was up 3.6% to $1.24bn. Private sector construction spending dropped by 2.1% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $987.5bn, marking the biggest drop since January 2011. Meanwhile spending on residential construction declined 3.5% to $536.8bn and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...