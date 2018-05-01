Welland, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide a corporate update, as part of its continuous disclosure program, on its various initiatives that are in process currently.

The first quarter financial results, available on SEDAR.com, show that EHT has progressed from research & development focused in the first quarter of 2017 to commercial production and sales focused activities currently. Customer deposits, orders in process and advancing joint venture relationships are demonstrating that management plans to establish ENERTEC products within the marketplace are progressing.

Overview of Activity in the First Quarter

Received certification of ENERTEC wall/roof panels manufactured in Ghana, West Africa.

Completed Puerto Rico joint venture arrangement.

Received first Puerto Rico orders.

Completed Arizona joint venture arrangement.

Received Expert Preferred Vendor Status by De Sousa Costa International Inc.

Corporate Update by Region

West Africa

ENERTEC products manufactured by the Joint Venture with Groupe Nduom of Ghana, West Africa received certification in Ivory Coast, which will save significant freight costs. Only Canadian manufactured products had been certified there previously.

Joint venture to operate under name of "Canada Ghana Renewable Building Products Ltd."

Advancement of Ivory Coast government orders.

Manufacturing of first ENERTEC PWR Wagon order in process.

United States-Southwestern Region

Finalized joint venture terms with Custom Complex Structures, an Arizona-based organization that will produce and sell ENERTEC products jointly with EHT throughout southwestern United States.

Continued to advance application for exemption from US solar panel tariffs.

United States-Puerto Rico

Finalized joint venture which will operate as "CAT 5 Solar and Microgrids, LLC.".

Planning for ENERTEC manufacturing/assembly in Puerto Rico continues.

Manufacturing of first order for 67 ENERTEC power systems continues.

Continued to advance application for exemption from US solar panel tariffs.

Multi-National

Received Expert Preferred Vendor Status by De Sousa Costa International Inc., which is expected to allow access to projects under the Clean Development Mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Designed and prototyped custom structures intended to meet the needs of displaced persons under such United Nations programs.

Operational

Management is currently reviewing new facilities throughout the Niagara region as part of the process of moving the organization to a new building. The new facility is expected to be more modern and while a smaller footprint, production capacity and efficiency is expected to increase materially.

The process of seeking patent protection for the Company's ENERTEC ultra-light solar panel continues (patent pending status already granted) under the guidance of EHT's solicitors. While no outcome can be assured, this well-advanced process is anticipated to reach conclusion in the current fiscal year.

The ENERTEC ultra-light solar panel manufacturing process continues to be refined to reduce costs and maximize production capacity as part of a continuous development program. The ENERTEC PWR Wagon production processes have also advanced rapidly with a focus on allowing final assembly by the purchaser to facilitate more cost-effective shipment and delivery.

Mr. John Gamble, CEO/Director of EHT commented that, "With so many business activities underway, keeping the marketplace updated is a critical responsibility. We felt that a detailed corporate update following our quarterly filings was the most beneficial way to provide an update to the market and our shareholders. Not all business activities meet the threshold to warrant an individual news release, but a broad update allows for discussion of some of those less material but still important matters."

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

